WAUKESHA, Wis. — Ascension Wisconsin’s micro-hospital in Waukesha is set to close on January 13, 2025. The location on Fox Run Blvd. was primarily used for emergency care services.

Ascension Wisconsin and its joint venture partner Emerus Holdings operate this location, and in a statement said that after evaluating resources used, they have jointly decided to end operations.

They are recommending that patients use these locations for emergency health care needs:

Hospital officials say they are working with existing staff to transition them positions at other facilities.