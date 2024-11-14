WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A former daycare worker at a West Allis school is facing multiple child pornography charges after the FBI flagged his activity in an online chatroom.

25-year-old Jonathan Burkee allegedly took sexually explicit photos of an 11-year-old girl, posted photos of her online and saved videos containing child pornography to his phone.

He faces one count of sexual exploitation of a child and five counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, Burkee watched children during before-school care at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and occasionally at his residence.

It also says the 11-year-old’s mother believes Burkee is the school principal’s son. Principal Jack Burkee has since resigned from St. Paul’s Lutheran.

On Nov. 6, an FBI agent informed the West Allis Police Department that Burkee had shared photos of a juvenile female being touched by an adult in an online chat room. The complaint says those photos were not Child Sexual Abuse Material and appeared to be taken in a school environment.

West Allis Police later found additional pictures of the 11-year-old girl taken in the bathroom at school and at his house. Those photos were sexually explicit.

Authorities found numerous photos and 17 videos of child pornography on his IPhone.

West Allis Police arrived at Burkee’s residence near 88th St. and Arthur Pl. with a search warrant on Nov. 9. Before the could read the warrant, Burkee stated “I know what I did is wrong; I have to go to the bathroom; I have child stuff in my phone; Dad I’m sorry; I have child stuff in my phone; I’m like Bob Reynolds; sorry dad.”

Burkee is in custody on a $5000 bond. He’s due back in court next Thursday.