MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenager at a bus stop last month.

Christian Martin faces one count of first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the death of 15-year-old Nelson Lopez-Correa.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin shot Lopez-Correa in the head at a bus stop near 16th and Forest Home Avenue on Oct. 28. Lopez-Correa died at the hospital several days later.

Two witnesses were with them leading up to the shooting. One of them said she knew Martin as a former boyfriend.

Lopez-Correa and the two witnesses were walking to a bus stop to catch a ride to school before 11 a.m. Oct. 28 when Martin approached the group. He began arguing with the former girlfriend while the other two walked ahead, at one point grabbing the witness and punching her.

Once they arrived at the bus stop, the other witness walked to his aunt’s house a block away to check the bus schedule.

Then, the first witness said she and Lopez-Correa were looking up the street when she heard a gunshot. She ran to a gas station and then a friend’s house.

Martin ran away from the scene on S. Amy Pl. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.