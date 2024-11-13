Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Spring Brook: DNA from hat found in 1974 leads to arrest in 50-year-old murder.

Everyone loves a good true crime story especially when the crime is solved and the perpetrator is brought to justice. It appears that a 50 year old murder in the Dunn County town of Spring Brook is about to be solved. With the help of genetic genealogists in New Jersey, the Dunn County Sheriff Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the case. Sheriff Kevin Bygd told WPR that being able to give closure to the victim’s family and former investigators is “pretty unreal.” On Feb. 15, 1974, Mary K. Schlais of Minneapolis was found dead on the side of the road in Spring Brook. The death was ruled a homicide and authorities believed that Schlais was hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago. At the time there was an eyewitness that observed a suspect and vehicle that they thought was connected. The Dunn County Sheriffs Department partnered with a team of genetic genealogists at Ramapo College in New Jersey. Using a hat found at the crime scene 50 years ago, they were able to identify “a viable DNA link to a family.” 84 year old Jon Miller from Minnesota was arrested in Wyoming. Full Story

Madison: A nine-story mural going up in downtown Madison.

urban art adds a lot to a community. The art allows us to take a minute and appreciate the beauty of the artist’s vision. A blank concrete wall that has been looming over downtown Madison since the 60’s will soon be a showcase for a new art piece. A pair of local muralists will be creating a mural that will be a colorful homage to Madison. The 10-story apartment building at the corner of North Henry and West Gilman streets is hard to miss next to the Mansion Hill Historic District. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the entire southeastern side of the building above the first floor will soon be adorned with some of Madison’s best-known critters. A swallowtail butterfly on a milkweed plant, a bumblebee on a sprig of phlox, a blue jay carrying acorns and a towering sandhill crane, all represented in a style inspired by old “greetings from” postcards and national park posters, will stand out against a quilt-like backdrop of wildflowers. The nine-story mural will be one of the largest in Madison. Full Story

Oshkosh: Wisconsin Herd teams with local real estate firm to support Habitat for Humanity.

For a lot of sports teams, “protect this house” is a cliche. The Wisconsin Herd brings that phrase to life. The Herd and Adashun Jones are teaming up to assist Habitat for Humanity again. For every block the Herd records at home this season, Adashun Jones Real Estate will donate $10 to Habitat for Humanity of Oshkosh as part of their “Protect this House” partnership. Herd President Steve Brandes said in a statement “We are excited to support an incredible organization in our community and their efforts to bring people together to build homes, community and hope.” Reporting in the Oshkosh Northwestern says that this is the second season in a row for the “Protect this House” initiative, which raised $1,730 for Habitat for Humanity last year. The Herd is set to play the first two of its 24 homes against the Grand Rapids Gold Nov. 15-16 at Oshkosh Arena. Full Story