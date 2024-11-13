FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man pleads no contest to charge of attempted homicide and domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife during an argument in March 2023.

Police were called to Lopez-Mendoza’s house by a witness after an argument with his wife escalated and turned violent. The witness also reported he had an extensive history of domestic abuse. Lopez-Mendoza fled the scene and was later arrested by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.

Three remaining felony charges against Lopez-Mendoza were dismissed, including mayhem, first degree reckless injury, and aggravated battery. He now faces up to 65 years in prison and sentencing is scheduled for March 18th.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed he was in the United States Illegally.