MILWAUKEE – A highly-used exit from I-794 northbound to downtown Milwaukee is closed this morning due to a crash.

The ramp from the freeway at Exit 1F to Lincoln Memorial Drive is blocked by law enforcement as well as City of Milwaukee vehicles and plows.

The crash causing the closure happened early Monday morning around 1:35am.

Drivers can access downtown at Exit 1E onto Milwaukee Street.

Officials have not commented on when the closure may be cleared.