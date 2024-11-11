MILWAUKEE – For the second time in five years, a new leader is in charge of Discovery World.

The Downtown Milwaukee organization Monday named John Emmerich its new President & CEO effective November 18th. Emmerich will take over the role from Bryan Wunar, who has led the organization since 2019 when he took over the role from Joel Brennan. Emmerich served as interim CEO in the time between Brennan and Wunar.

“Discovery World hasn’t just been my home, but my source of inspiration for two decades,” said Emmerich Monday. “I’m honored to build on our strong foundation fueled by the passion of all those that have, and continue to, dedicate their efforts to uplifting our community. With the help of the best team in the city I’m excited for the opportunity to create new experiences and programs to inspire generations to discover the wonders of science.”

Emmerich previously served as Discovery World’s Vice President of Exhibits & Audience Engagement, and was named to the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list in 2023.

“With more than 17 years of leadership at Discovery World that includes developing educational and corporate partnerships, improving guest experience, overseeing company finances, and increasing accessibility for our community, John is ideally and uniquely suited to lead Wisconsin’s top science museum,” said Bruce Keyes, Discovery World’s Chairman of the Board. “As a proven leader and community connector that knows every aspect of the organization, we are excited for John to move ahead in the executive role to ensure Discovery World remains at the forefront of science education while continuing to serve our mission of inspiring generations to discover the wonders of science.”

In a statement released by Discovery World, Emmerich’s stated goals as President and CEO will be to establish Discovery World as Wisconsin’s premier resource for K-8 STEM education, elevate and broaden the guest experience, and raise Discovery World’s profile to a national level.

