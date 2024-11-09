MILWAUKEE– Crowds of people lined the streets of Wisconsin Avenue on Saturday morning for the annual Milwaukee Veterans Day parade. Members of all branches of U.S. Forces were present as were veterans groups that had served their time in the military.

Marine veteran Kenny Grens says that people need to recognize everyday the service that veterans have given to their country.

“We’re here because of us, because of the people who enlist. We’d be speaking a different language today if it wasn’t for veterans who gave their lives and served to protect the United States,” said Grens.

Tom and Gina Werliner were in town for the day and didn’t expect the Veteran’s Day parade downtown. Both recognized how important it is for people to band together and support members of the military who served and used to serve.

“It’s been great seeing every age that’s been involved,” said Gina Weliner. “Regardless of whether you think one way or another, people should be united for supporting the men and women that serve.”

Marine veteran Staff Sergeant James Smith says to him, Veterans Day goes beyond the one day in November in which people honor those who served. Instead, it’s a day of service for helping other veterans who served.

“I’m a third generation Marine,” said Smith. “Today is a day to give back not just to my family, but to other veterans and their families who have served to protect the United States.”

The Veterans Day Parade began on Wisconsin Avenue and ended it’s route at Water Street and Juneau Avenue.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, there are more than 16.2 million veterans in the U.S that have served in the military.