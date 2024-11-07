KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police are looking for a suspicious person who was at Roosevelt Elementary School on Thursday, November 7.

Police say the person is no longer on campus, but remain onsite and are continuing to search the area. A photo of who they are searching for is below.

Kenosha Unified School District says that all of the campuses are safe, and are cooperating with law enforcement.

Police request that if you this person or recently saw this person on campus, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.