MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Committee (RNC) is suing the Milwaukee Elections Commission in response to the Commission’s announcement that it may limit certain polling precincts to just one Republican and one Democrat poll watcher each on Election Day.

The suit, filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, cites Wisconsin State Legislature, Statute 7.41 regarding the Public’s right to access during Elections, which reads as follows:

“Any member of the public may be present at any polling place, in the office of any municipal clerk whose office is located in a public building on any day that absentee ballots may be cast in that office, or at an alternate site under s. 6.855 on any day that absentee ballots may be cast at that site for the purpose of observation of an election and the absentee ballot voting process, except a candidate whose name appears on the ballot at the polling place or on an absentee ballot to be cast at the clerk’s office or alternate site at that election.” RNC officials made the following claims on their website:

“They have not disclosed which precincts will be affected, further reducing transparency in the process.”

“There is no way to ensure that an official RNC poll watcher will be allowed to observe the process.”

“Every outside group would also be completely denied the ability to observe.”

The full court filing is available below. If you’re unable to view it here in your browser, click here.

