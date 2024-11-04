MILWAUKEE — If you have a child in Milwaukee Public Schools, you’ll need to find childcare tomorrow for Election Day — November 5, 2024 — as MPS officials announced on Monday afternoon that they are closing for the day.

In a social media announcement, MPS officials say that many of their schools are voting locations, which was a significant part of their decision They also say that the decision was made “for student and staff safety and to reduce traffic.”

At 3:01 p.m. CST on Monday, Nov. 4, the following update was issued to the Milwaukee Public Schools social media announcement:

“Tomorrow, MPS schools are closed for students. Since most MPS schools are voting locations, it has been a longstanding practice of the district that presidential elections days are not student attendance days.”

