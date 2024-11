The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting assistance in locating critically missing person, Charles Hyler Jr.

He was last seen Sunday, November 3 around 2:10 AM, on foot near 14th and Brown St.

Hyler Jr. is an 87-years-old black male, last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue t-shirt, tan cargo pants, and dark blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 6 at 414-935-7232.