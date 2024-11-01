MADISON– Friday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission talked with multiple media outlets at a news conference to discuss elections practices four days away from Election Day. Administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Megan Wolfe warned voters of electioneering.

“Electioneering is wearing or making some sort of display that advocates for a candidate, a contest, a referenda, something that is on or related to the ballot,” said Wolfe.

Those items can include any clothing such as shirts, hats, jackets and sweatshirts and can include items like banners, buttons, posters and pins.

Electioneering is one of the many practices that is not allowed at the polls and is listed in chapter 12 of the Wisconsin state legislature.

Wolfe says electioneering can cause issues for voters at the polls.

“If somebody does come in with some type of political hat or shirt or other display of a position on the ballot, they’re going to be asked to not come in with that on,” said Wolfe. “Really the goal is to not cause a disturbance.”

Anyone that is found with any political clothing on at the polls could risk paying a fee or spend time in jail. Fees can range anywhere from $1000 and imprisonment times can last as long as six months for violating the law.

In 21 states in the U.S. there are electioneering laws that prohibit any kind of political attire from being worn near or at a polling location.