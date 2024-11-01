UPDATE 11/1/24 at 1:30pm – Officials confirm a “white, powdery” substance was found in a letter sent to the Downtown Milwaukee Post Office, and that it mirrors similar packages sent to election offices across the country just days before the 2024 election.

“There are similarities to this item and other items that have been identified around the country that were intended to go to election offices,” says Jeff Fleming, spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee Fire Lieutenant Carlos Velazquez Sanchez tells WTMJ the incident appears isolated to just the Downtown Milwaukee Post Office within the city. Velazquez Sanchez adds that while initial tests suggest the powder was not dangerous in nature, it is undergoing further testing to confirm that that is the case.

Supervisor with the United States Postal Inspection Service Francis Pilon says their office worked in coordination with both the Milwaukee Fire Department and the FBI in intercepting the letter.

The following information is from an earlier version of this story:

MILWAUKEE – There is a widescale police and fire presence at the Downtown Milwaukee Post Office near W St Paul Ave & N Vel R. Phillips Ave on Friday morning with WTMJ’s Adam Roberts confirming that he saw fire officials entering the facility wearing white zip-up suits with tanks on their backs.

Jeff Fleming from the Milwaukee Mayor’s Office confirmed to WTMJ that while fire hazmat crews have responded, they are only using protective gear — not full hazmat suits. A “powdery substance,” which didn’t show any signs of being dangerous, was found inside a letter, as confirmed by Milwaukee FD officials.

He told WTMJ that suspicious material was found at the post office soon after 11 o’clock a.m. CST. They are describing the situation as “under control.” It remains unclear if anyone is inside the post office currently.

Seven Milwaukee Fire vehicles were spotted on-site near the north entrance of the post office, but traffic on St. Paul Ave remains open and free-flowing.

