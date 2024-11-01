MILWAUKEE — A near-century-old tradition continues this holiday season as the annual We Energies 2024 Cookie Book is out! It’s available now for digital download, but so many families across the state have long preferred the hard copy.

Distribution events for those books begin November 2nd, at both Fox Cities Stadium in the Fox Valley, and American Family Field in Milwaukee. Both events run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The tradition of customer-submitted recipes for Holiday cookies dates back to 1928, with the idea of promoting electric appliances for Baking. The theme for this year’s book is “Childhood Memories.”

Click here for digital download and distribution events: https://www.we-energies.com/recipes/

