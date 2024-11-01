MILWAUKEE – There is a widescale police and fire presence at the Downtown Milwaukee Post Office near W St Paul Ave & N Vel R. Phillips Ave on Friday morning with WTMJ’s Adam Roberts confirming that he saw fire officials entering the facility wearing white zip-up suits with tanks on their backs.
Jeff Flemming from the Milwaukee Mayor’s Office confirmed to WTMJ that while fire hazmat crews have responded, they are only using protective gear — not full hazmat suits.
He told WTMJ that suspicious material was found at the post office soon after 11 o’clock a.m. CST. They are describing the situation as “under control.” It remains unclear if anyone is inside the post office currently.
Seven Milwaukee Fire vehicles were spotted on-site near the north entrance of the post office, but traffic on St. Paul Ave remains open and free-flowing.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.
