It’s just an old shovel, but an ancient yard tool stored at the Milwaukee Public Museum could be the conduit that helps the city’s first mayor, Solomon Juneau, return from the afterlife in order to wreak havoc!

The third annual WTMJ Halloween Show, SOLOMON’S SHOVEL, chronicles the Wis. Morning News team as Vince, Erik, and Debbie peruse the old artifacts at the Milwaukee Public Museum. The show debuted on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Halloween morning.

SOLOMON’S SHOVEL (written by Erik Bilstad and produced by Greg Hill) features Vince Vitrano, Erik Bilstad, Debbie Lazaga, Frank Monroe, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Adam Roberts, and Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill.

This is Wisconsin’s Morning News’ third annual Halloween radio show. Click the links below to hear the 2022 and 2023 radio shows!

2023 Halloween Radio Show: SANTA CLAUS

2022 Halloween Radio Show: THE SMOKE!