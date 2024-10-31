UPDATE at 2:15pm on October 31: Gavino Avalos-Morales appeared in court on October 31, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The court found enough probable cause to bind him over for trial.

He’s due back in court for a scheduling conference on November 22.

MILWAUKEE — Felony charges have been submitted for a 30-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 47-year-old at a flag football game on Milwaukee Public Schools property.

Per Milwaukee County court records, Gavino Avalos-Morales is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide with a modifier for use of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm in a school zone and possession of a firearm on school grounds — three felonies. Bond has been set at $250,000, court records show.

Police were alerted to the shooting around 1:00 p.m. CST on October 12, 2024, for reports of a shooting near the Milwaukee Public Schools South Stadium.

The victim, identified as Raysean Barnes, was found laying on the ground inside the school property on the walkway leading to the stadium’s seating on the north side of the football field. Barnes was taken to a nearby hospital with a single life-threatening gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Medical Examiners determined the cause of death was homicide, leading to the aforementioned charges against Avalos-Morales.

According to the criminal complaint, Barnes was heading away from the bleachers and walking behind Avalos-Morales and another man when a third man punches the man walking with Avalos-Morales, starting a fight. Security footage then shows Avalos-Morales pull a gun from his clothes and point the gun in Barnes’ direction, who appears to have his hands raised. A single shot was fired at Barnes, and Avalos-Morales and his companion fled the scene.

Bullet casings found at the stadium matched casings found in an alley near 10th and Orchard on Milwaukee’s south side where it appeared a related shooting happened on the same day.

In the wake of the shooting, Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Perez released a statement firmly stating “The deadly violence in Milwaukee MUST stop!!” and “We MUST be able to know and accept when we are wrong, and we MUST be able to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.”

Athletic events will continue to be held at MPS South Stadium despite recent events. For the official MPS statement on this issue, click here.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are obtained.

