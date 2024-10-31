Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Racine County to implement .5% sales tax.

On Halloween we focus n all things scary. In this case it’s taxes. Racine County Board of Supervisors recently voted to implement a 0.05% sales tax. This tax is estimated to generate around $20 million for the county each year after it goes into effect. The tax will go into effect in April 2025. Interim Racine County Executive Thomas Roanhouse told WPR that without the tax, the county would have had to to eliminate 156 positions. The cuts were expected to come to the Sheriff’s Department, Justice Department and Human Services. Most counties across the state have their own 0.5 percent sales tax on top of the state sales tax of 5%. A law that overhauled government funding allowed Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise their sales tax above the extra .5%, but other communities weren’t allowed to do the same. Those communities are still facing budget troubles with some turning to referenda, asking voters to allow the municipalities to raise property taxes. After Racine County passed the sales tax, only Waukesha and Winnebago counties remain as the two counties to not have their own 0.5 percent sales tax. That might be changing in Waukesha in the near future. Full Story

Sheboygan: Volunteer-run haunted house is the longest running in Wisconsin.

Some scares fade quickly. Others leave lasting scars. In Sheboygan the community has been being scared silly for 50 years. Dominion of Terror, run by the Sheboygan Jaycees, is the longest running haunted house in Wisconsin. The fright fest has evolved form actors in masks and street clothes, to an entire structure with animatronics, prosthetics, weapons and no shortage of fake blood. The haunt now spans three floors and over 30 rooms in a permanent space donated to the Jaycees by another non-profit organization, RCS Empowers. Co-Chair John Ader told WPR that they use the building most of the year, with volunteers from the Jaycees planning the layout of the scares in the spring and starting to build as early as Memorial Day. “There’s always an influx of new people coming in, maybe not so much interested in haunted housing, until they actually see it. Then they become hooked for life.” Proceeds from the fear and screaming will go to support other nonprofit organizations in the Sheboygan area. The Jaycees haven’t decided which charities they’ll donate to this year, but previously the list has included anti-bullying campaigns, mental health groups and organizations that support police dogs. The last two nights of the season for the Dominion of Terror are Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, open from 7-10 p.m. Full Story

Oshkosh: Public Museum to celebrate Day of the Dead.

If your only knowledge of Dia de los Muertos or “Day of the Dead” comes from your viewing of Disney’s Coco, then head to Oshkosh this Saturday and become immersed in culture. The Oshkosh Northwestern reports that Oshkosh Public Museum will host its third annual Dis de los Muertos celebration at the Sawyer House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is set to feature activities like viewing the community altar, creating unique crafts, complimentary face painting and live performances by Ballet Folklórico Xanharati dancers. The event is free and open to the public. If you need a little animation to enhance your celebration, Downtown Oshkosh will host free screenings of Coco at the Time Community Theater. English-language screening will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 while the Spanish-language version is slated for a 2 p.m. matinee Nov. 2. Full Story