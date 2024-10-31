MILWAUKEE — A 15 year old faces a single felony charge in the death of a 12 year old.

Deondre Davis made his first appearance in court on October 31 on a 1st degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 12-year-old Marquell Newburn.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis and Newburn were in a stolen vehicle around 1:30pm Saturday, October 26, near 48th and Center Streets on Milwaukee’s north side. Davis allegedly pointed a gun at Newburn, who was sitting in the back seat. When Newburn told Davis to not point the gun at him, David then shot Newburn in the face.

Newburn was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck and chin, and died about an hour later at the hospital.

If convicted, Davis could face up to 60 years in prison.