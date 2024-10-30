MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin voters need some form of identification to vote at the polls, with the Wisconsin driver’s license or ID card being the most common forms of ID to bring.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles reminds citizens that a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required to show at the polls. The DMV provides free IDs to US citizens, even if voters don’t have all of the required paperwork. Citizens should bring proof of name and date of birth like a birth certificate; proof of identity such as a social security card, Medicare or Medicaid card; proof of Wisconsin residency such as a utility bill, government mail, or lease document; proof of US citizenship such as a birth certificate or citizenship paperwork; and a social security number.

Voting IDs. Image courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting, including military or student ID cards. There is not a separate voter ID card needed to vote.

DMV’s toll-free hotline (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID that can be used to vote.

The DMV will provide a receipt that is valid for voting should the new ID not be ready in time.

Citizens can also check their voter registration information online at MyVote.Wi.gov