MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters of key deadlines ahead of Election Day.

In-person absentee voting started Tuesday, October 22, and the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail or online is Thursday, October 31 by 5pm.

“Voters who want to cast an absentee ballot by mail for the November General Election can still do so, but time is running out,” Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “Absentee ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Absentee voters should make a plan as soon as possible for requesting and returning their ballot to ensure it arrives on time.”

The WEC says it can take “up to a week for a voter’s absentee ballot to arrive from the clerk’s office, and up to a week to return it to the clerk by mail” so it’s important to note that the legal deadline to submit a ballot is 8pm on Election Day.

Other important dates include two deadlines on Friday, November 1: the legal deadline for calendar-year requests and for indefinitely confined voters and military voters not on active duty away from their residence to request an absentee ballot, and the final day to register to vote at a voter’s your municipal clerk’s office. In Wisconsin, voters can register to vote at the polls on Election Day.



Sunday, November 3 is the last day municipal clerks can offer in-person absentee voting in their office or a satellite location. Voters should visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find specific municipal clerk office’s information and voting hours.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Wisconsin.