MILWAUKEE– Worried about your ballot on election day? Former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott McCallum says voters should trust the process.

McCallum joined WTMJ’s Political Power Hour Wednesday to ensure voters that ballots cast in Wisconsin go through multiple checks before being counted as an official vote. “Every ballot is audited three times before it get’s officially counted as a vote,” said McCallum. “So you have a local audit, which then goes to the county that does their own audit, and then all those votes get audited at the state.”

When asked about issues such as voter suppression or voter IDs, McCallum addressed people’s concerns. “They’re all easy to solve. Why do we fight this?” said McCallum. “The argument that people say that voter ID suppress votes….you need IDs for everything nowadays.”

There are multiple photo ID options that can be used at the polls voting include Wisconsin State drivers license, Wisconsin resident state ID, a university or college ID, a passport, a certificate of naturalization, Veterans Affairs IDs, Tribal ID, a US Uniformed services ID, and a receipt for either a drivers license or state ID.

McCallum also recognized that there are multiple checks that are done to find human errors. “There are always issues, because it’s human error,” said McCallum. “We can look at it as things going wrong, but we can also see that there are securities set in place that point out these errors.”

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, as of October of this year, more than 3.5 million Wisconsin residents have registered to vote and there’s been a 40% increase in early voting turnout compared to past elections.