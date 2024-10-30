MILWAUKEE — A father faces six felony charges in the death of his five-year-old son.

Christopher Sloan of Milwaukee is charged with 2nd degree reckless homicide, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death, and neglecting a child resulting in death.

The charges stem from a crash around 8pm on Friday, October 25 where Sloan crashed his car into 2 legally parked ones and a tree near 81st and Hampton on Milwaukee’s north side. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw Sloan speeding and “weaving back and forth between lanes… [and having his] driver’s door open and his arm and leg hanging out of the car, laughing and playing loud music”.

After the crash, police say Sloan was “attempting to attack fire department personnel and was making statements that did not correlate to what was occurring on

scene, including that he had been shot (he did not have a gunshot wound)”. Milwaukee Police reported that Sloan was unable to sit still, and was constantly flailing his arms and legs and at one point tried to kick a firefighter” and once he was taken to the hospital, he “. While at the hospital, the Defendant “attempted to strike nurses who were trying to provide medical attention”.

Police report that Sloan’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.220-0.270 g/100mL, which is three times Wisconsin’s legal limit.

Witnesses also helped find Sloan’s two children: 5-year-old twins Jaylen and Jaylon. Jaylen was found unresponsive on the front passenger’s floorboard while Jaylon was crushed between the front passenger’s seat and dashboard. Both children appeared to not have been wearing seatbelts. Jaylen died from his injuries at Children’s Wisconsin the following morning, while Jaylon was taken to the hospital as well for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Sloan is in custody in the Milwaukee County jail on a $200,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for November 8.