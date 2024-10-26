OSHKOSH, Wis. — Two drug busts on a single day mark the largest seizure of drugs and cash for the City of Oshkosh Police.

The incidents started with drug complaints and an investigation that led the Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unity to raid a residence near Lombard and Westfield on the morning of October 24. SWAT teams helped execute the search warrant, which resulted in seizure of approximately 30 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,000 in US currency.

Later that day, law enforcement raided a home near Mt. Vernon Street and E. Melvin, recovering over $330,000 in US dollars, approximately 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana/THC, over 1,000 THC cartridges, and approximately one kilogram of cocaine along with three vehicles that are suspected in being used for the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

“At this time, investigators are looking into several bank accounts which are thought to contain several hundred thousand dollars believed to be related to the sale and distribution of illegal drugs,” said the Oshkosh Police.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man from Oshkosh drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana. Formal charges are pending. Law enforcement says that the suspects in this case may be responsible for distributing 62 kilos of cocaine in the Fox Valley.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5734.

Image courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department