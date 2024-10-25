MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says they have resolved long wait times for absentee voters.

Earlier in the week, early voting stations had reported long wait times for absentee voters due to delays in printing ballot envelope labels as part of the voter registration verification system called WisVote. The labels are only used for early in-person absentee voting, but they are not used during election day.

“The agency continues to be in close contact with municipal clerks to monitor how the label printing function is performing.”

The WEC ensures Wisconsin voters that the printing delays were not caused by a cyber attack, and that “there is no reason to believe the printing delays are affecting other areas of election administration or state government.”