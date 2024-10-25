Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Waukesha – Divided by politics, united by halloween

Politics can divide a lot of us from our neighbors. Dueling lawn signs can bring up questions like “I wonder how they get along?” – Especially if they don’t just share a property line but if they actually share a wall!

Waukesha neighbors and duplex co-owners, Ben White and Shielah Anderson, don’t have much in common besides living in the same building, especially when it comes to their politics. White is a fervent Trump supporter and Anderson is a passionate Harris supporter, and together, they have gathered quite the attention for their opposing political signs that litter the entirety of their shared yard. Their sign-off began during the 2016 presidential election of Trump. White set up a sign and then it became a friendly rivalry between the two.

But a lot of seasonal decor and one new sign is sticking out more than usual: “Divided by politics, United by Halloween.”

Yes – the one thing that White and Anderson have in common? They love Halloween. So along with their competing Harris and Trump signs, their yard is covered in Halloween decorations.

Their shared love of the holiday has shown how, even in this hairy political climate there are still ways we can come together. Sheilah told TMJ4 “I don’t know if it brings us together, but it is something we share and we both enjoy and we can decorate our whole yard,” said Shielah.

And when asked by TMJ4 if they are friends, they both said yes.

Milwaukee – Cripescast Podcast with Charlie Berens

Comedian, journalist and fellow Midwesterner, Charlie Berens is bringing a live episode of his Cripescast podcast to the Vivarium on October 29th, presented by Civic Media! He’ll be joined by Dan Shafer–Political Editor at Civic Media and founder of The Recombobulation Area along with Steve Scaffidi–Morning Show Host at Newsradio 620 WTMJ–to talk about why your vote is essential to keep ‘er movin’ this November. Charlie will provide the punchlines while Dan and Steve break down the key ballot issues.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Pabst Theater Group’s Vivarum is at 1818 North Farwell Avenue