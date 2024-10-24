MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County are urging community members to throw out any pizza they may have from Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton due to unintentional THC contamination.

The contaminated pizza was served on Monday, October 21 through Thursday, October 24, 2024.

“We want to be sure anyone who has this pizza on hand throws it away so they don’t get sick,” said Bonnie Armstrong, Director of Environmental Health at Public Health Madison & Dane County. “If you ate the pizza and are experiencing THC-related symptoms, please contact your health care provider or call 911 if your symptoms worsen.”

Possible THC-related symptoms include dizziness, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, panic attacks, paranoia, hallucinations, short term memory impacts, time distortion, and sleepiness.

Public Health was alerted late on October 24 to the contamination through Stoughton Area EMS after they had transported multiple people with similar symptoms who all reported eating at Famous Yeti’s Pizza. The oil in a container used to make the pizza tested positive for THC.

Famous Yeti’s Pizza operates in a building that also has a shared industrial kitchen where many businesses make food and other products. Public Health sanitarians are currently investigating the space in conjunction with Stoughton Police and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

The owner of Famous Yeti’s Pizza is cooperating with the investigation.