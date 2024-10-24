CUDAHY, Wis. — Two men are arrested in a domestic violence-related incident that delayed the start of a local school in Cudahy.

The incident happened around 5:00am on Thursday, October 24 near S. Packard and E. Iona Terrace. Cudahy Police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots being fired. A 25-year-old man from West Allis said he was being shot at. Before police arrived, the West Allis man was “intentionally damaging a vehicle at this location”. A 21-year-old man from Milwaukee who owns the vehicle then “intentionally discharged a firearm multiple times during the incident”. Both men were arrested.

An investigation found that the incident was domestic-violence related, as the 25-year-old Cudahy woman at the location was being stalked by the West Allis man.

Because the shooting happened near J.E. Jones Elementary School, the School District of Cudahy sent a note to parents delaying the start of school. The all clear was sent around 7:45am.

Charges for both men are pending.