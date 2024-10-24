MILWAUKEE– With only 11 days until Election Day, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff partnered with Bucks coaches to get people to the polls.

Head Coach Doc Rivers and former head coach Terry Porter joined Emhoff at Clinton Rose Park Thursday afternoon on Milwaukee’s north side for a “Get Out the Early Vote” block party. “I think this is the most important election in my lifetime,” said Rivers. “It really is, and we have to get everybody to understand that.”

Emhoff talked with supporters about how the Trump campaign had been spreading misinformation to confuse the public before election day. “You know with 10-12 days left, that’s all they’re trying to do,” said Emhoff. “They’re trying to run away and run out the clock and just keep spreading this fog of misinformation and disinformation, so people are confused as to what’s happening.”

Second Gentleman Emhoff and both coaches were also joined by Maryland Governor Wes Moore for the event.

Supporters in attendance like Alexis Hamilton with the Service Employees International Union says she is doing everything to encourage people to head to the polls from now until November 5th. “Your voice is all you have,” said Hamilton. “If we don’t speak out, no one is going to hear us.”

Thursday was Second Gentleman Emhoff’s last day in Wisconsin before Election Day, with an additional rally in Kenosha in the evening and meeting with supporters at the Vault at Historic 625.