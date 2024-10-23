MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man faces a felony charge after firing shots at Milwaukee police officers.

37-year-old Hyrom Stokes is charged with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon in an incident from October 16. Police say it started just after 11pm near 21st and North Avenue when they responded to a call of shots fired.

According to the criminal complaint, officers continued to hear shots being fired after they arrived on scene in their marked squad car, and that “these shots were extremely loud, as if they were ‘right on top’ of the officers”. Once officers exited their car, they heard more shots and one officer saw a rifle barrel in a second-story window.

A tactical team eventually took Stokes into custody, and found multiple firearms in the building he was in. Stokes initially denied firing any weapons.

Stokes made his first appearance in court on October 22, where cash bond was set at $100,000. The court also ordered a competency evaluation, and that report is due by November 12.

If convicted, Stokes could face up to 15 years in prison and fined up to $25,000.