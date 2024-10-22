MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a critically missing 12 year old. Jamyla Norwood was last seen on Monday, October 21, around 8pm near 41st and Locust in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

Norwood is described as a 12 year old Black girl who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 lbs. She has medium length black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black Nike Jogging pants.

Jamyla Norwood. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.