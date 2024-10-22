MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District is updating families that the scheduled political rally featuring former President Barack Obama and Democratic vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz might disrupt transportation services after school.

In a statement, MMSD says the most impacted areas are expected to be downtown and the Beltline, especially since the rally is being held at the Alliant Energy Center. “Yellow bus, special education and Metro Transit routes may all experience delays”, so MMSD is recommending that families with bus-riding students should check alerts via the FirstView app for the most updated information.

Former President Obama and Gov. Walz are expected to speak around 1:30pm this afternoon in Madison. Then Gov. Walz will travel for an evening rally in Racine.