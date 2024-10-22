GLENDALE, Wis. — On Day One of in-person absentee voting in several Wisconsin communities, tech problems have arisen in the City of Glendale.

The city says the Wisconsin Election Commission system used for in-person absentee voting is experiencing severe delays and periodic outages.

Residents tell WTMJ they were told by the clerk they could come back later, stay and wait it out, or ask for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them.

The city did not offer a timeline for when the delays and outages might be fixed but did note they plan to continue offering in-person absentee voting until November 1st at City Hall.

A call to city clerk Megan Humitz was not returned.