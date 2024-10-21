MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman faces federal charges for health care fraud and kickback scheme involving prenatal care coordination services.

A federal grand jury indicted Lakia Jackson of Milwaukee on multiple charges of Medicaid fraud on October 16, 2024. From June 2020 through December 2021, Jackson owned We Care Services, which provided “prenatal care coordination services and childcare coordination services to at-risk and low-income pregnant women and new mothers in Milwaukee”.

Agencies like We Care Services are usually reimbursed by Medicaid for their services, specifically to address “Wisconsin[‘s] historically high rate of infant mortality among at-risk populations. Specifically, [prenatal care coordination] services are supposed to ensure that women at high risk are identified as early as possible in their pregnancies, receive psychosocial support, prenatal care services, and health and nutrition education, and are referred to available community services that they need to help them achieve positive birth and parenting outcomes”.

The federal indictment alleges that Jackson “offered and provided kickbacks to induce women to sign up for prenatal care coordination services with We Care Services, and then allegedly submitted millions of dollars of fraudulent claims for services never actually provided to those women. Jackson also allegedly submitted claims for services she contended were provided to her clients before she or anyone from her agency had ever met the client”. The total amount of kickbacks and fraud amounted to $3.7 million dollars.

Jackson currently faces multiple counts of health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters, aggravated identity theft, and anti-kickback statute violations and money laundering.