The indefinite closure of the Holt Avenue park and ride lot on Milwaukee’s south side has taken effect, with those who had been living in tents and RVs at the lot now searching for a new place to live.

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles are posted outside of the Holt lot this morning, only allowing people in to retrieve the last of their belongings.

The closure comes after a lengthy discussion about what to do with the Holt lot and the northeast and southwest College Avenue lots, which will also soon be largely shuttered.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says between July 1st and September 30th, 2024, Milwaukee city and county law enforcement responded to a combined 275 calls for service, a nearly 42% increase over the same time period in 2023. “Officers are responding to increased reports of assault, theft and subjects with weapons,” read a statement from the DOT on October 14th. “Other recently reported incidents causing law enforcement response include robbery, shots fired and drug overdoses. It has become clear that the current conditions are unsustainable.”

“Public safety is first and foremost,” said Wisconsin DOT Assistant Deputy Secretary Joel Nilsestuen. “Park and ride lots are not safe or suitable places for anyone to live. We’ve worked closely with our partners to connect individuals with available resources and relocate them to safer situations. We do not take this action lightly, but we recognize the importance of doing what’s right for the safety of the people in the park and rides, the traveling public and nearby communities.”

“As one of the partners in this effort, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shares WisDOT’s concerns regarding the safety of those who are unhoused and have resided in park and ride lots,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball. “It is our desire that they utilize the services and resources being offered by the Department of Health and Human Services. Further, it is our mandate to protect all within Milwaukee County, and in this case, it means helping to ensure the safe removal and relocation of encampments and vehicles from these lots.”

Per Wisconsin State Statute 86.025, it’s illegal in Wisconsin to camp on public highways or adjacent rights-of-way.

A small area of the southwest College Avenue lot will remain open to serve transit riders. The DOT said last week that they are evaluating actions that will allow other park-and-ride locations to remain open for their intended use. The DOT will work with the Milwaukee County Transit System to assist transit users who park in the Holt Avenue lot and ride buses to their destination. Signage will be placed at the lot and rider outreach will take place to inform them of the service changes.

Plans for reconfiguration at other park-and-ride lots and increased monitoring are underway.

