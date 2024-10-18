Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Lake Geneva: No Ice Castles This Winter

An icy winter activity will not be returning to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this year. Yes, the Ice Castles will not be returning this year. The castles, which were hand-built from thousands of icicles to create slides, thrones and tunnels for visitors to walk through, have been a winter event in Lake Geneva since 2019. But earlier this week, the aptly named, Ice Castles, LLC, announced on its Facebook page that: “Just like the icicles, our hearts are melting as we share that we won’t be returning to Wisconsin this year. But we’re excited for new adventures on the horizon! We can’t wait to bring the magic back in future seasons and create even more unforgettable moments with you.” The company obviously looked at the last couple warm winters when they had to close the castles after just three days in 2023 and after 11 days in early 2024 and decided it wasn’t worth the financial risk. But all hope is not lost. Although there won’t be castles in Lake Geneva this year, Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird described this year’s cancellation as a pause that the business had to take in order to regroup in an effort to “bring the Ice Castles magic back to Wisconsin.” So stay tuned. Full Story at Journal Sentinel.



Chippewa Falls: Love Lights program rebranded as Legacy Lights

You might remember earlier this year when Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) announced the closure of its hospitals, Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Those closures have threatened or interrupted many traditions in the area. But one will live on, albeit under a new name. The program Love Lights has served as a way for Chippewa Valley residents to remember loved ones who had passed away, along with those who are fighting health battles, since 1988. Traditionally, there has been an annual Love Lights tree lighting ceremony at the hospitals’ healing gardens every December where people can purchase Love Lights. Those Love Lights are on display on the trees at the front entrance of the hospitals. Now with the hospitals closed, the lights cannot twinkle this year at the hospitals. But volunteers at the Chippewa Area History Center are determined to have the program live on just under a different name. Introducing: Legacy Lights. The Chippewa Herald reports that “Legacy Lights” will kick off for the first time this month and will work in much the same way that Love Lights did at the hospitals. The new name reflects the non-hospital, community-focused nature of the Legacy Lights program. The ceremony and lighting will take place at 5:30 November 21 at the Chippewa Area History Center. Full Story at The Chippewa Herald.