MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul reminds the public that it’s against the law to intimidate voters or threaten election workers at the polls.

As the Wisconsin Department of Justice tried to ensure a “safe and secure election”, they clarified which actions are considered criminal depending on the situation. The examples they provided include verbal threats of violence, brandishing or displaying firearms in an “intimidating or threatening manner”, following voters to and from the polls without their consent, and preventing access to the polling place.

The DOJ also clarifies that “it is illegal under state and federal law for private groups to conduct law enforcement or military activities” at the polls, and that the prohibitions apply to both individuals as well as those who work with third parties for these actions.

If anyone witnesses or experiences any of these actions at the polls, the DOJ recommends reporting it immediately both to election officials and law enforcement.