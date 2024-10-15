UPDATE at 11:30am on October 15, 2024: Brown Deer Police say that Kyle Taskey was found safe.

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer Police need assistance finding a missing 10 year old. Kyle Taskey of Brown Deer was last seen around 9:49pm on Monday, October 14 near his home at N. 64th Street and W. Brown Deer Road.

Police say that before he left home, Taskey took his prescribed sleeping medication.

Taskey is described as a black male child, 4 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighing about 97 pounds. He has brown eyes and black buzz-cut hair, and a has a birthmark on his left cheek under his eye. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, tan pants, and no shoes or socks.

Anyone with information should contact Brown Deer Police at 414-371-2900.