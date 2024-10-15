Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: MPS misses financial deadline, will submit documents by Thanksgiving.

The financial turmoil swirling around Milwaukee Public Schools continues with news that another deadline for submitting the required 2023 financial statements has been missed. According to reporting from Milwaukee’s ABC 12, the district expects to have the documents submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Public Education by Thanksgiving. That date would make the submission weeks past the deadline in the “corrective action plan” the state and MPS agreed on, and roughly a year after the financial reporting deadline. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly said, “We currently believe MPS will complete its audited fiscal year materials by Thanksgiving. That’s not a hard and fast deadline, but we’re cautiously optimistic that it is possible.” District leaders said they expect 2024 documents to be turned over late as well, but they are working on them. The district and DPI noted those documents will be turned over before the district has turned them over in the past. DPI expects the 2025 financial documents to be on schedule. Full Story

DeForest: Buc-ee’s first Wisconsin store on hold until after election.

Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s has achieved mythical status for their sparkling clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps and Wonka-esque selection of food and treats. News of the first Wisconsin store was announced in 2023. The proposed site is in DeForest at the corner of Highway V and the Interstate 39/90/94 interchange. Efforts to get the state to pick up about $& million in infrastructure improvements are stalled until at least the end of the year, with funding negotiations on hold until after the November election. Buc-ee’s owns the land for the proposed store, but the location will require $15 million in road improvements, including interstate ramps. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Buc-ee’s proposed a cost-sharing agreement that would see the village reimburse the company 47% of cost for those road improvements. DeForest Village Administrator Bill Chang said that is more than the village can afford. He also said the roads adjoining the property are state and county roads. The Wisconsin DoT responded that the construction project is not the state’s responsibility. The funding conversation has been going on for months but most of the state and county officials who were involved in negotiations are up for re-election, so talks are not expected to resume until after November. C’mon…get it done! Full Story

Superior: gas plant withdraws permit request, leaves project in question.

Getting a federal permit is a time consuming process. So time consuming that it can hold up projects or put their future in question entirely. A proposed $700 million methane gas plant in Superior is dealing with another issue. The plant’s owners are moving to withdraw a request for an air permit. If the withdrawal gets approved by the DNR, the Nemadji Trail Energy Center will have to start an whole new permitting and review process. This news has forced companies with a stake in construction of the plant to re-evaluate the project. Dairyland Power Cooperative spokesperson Katie Thomson told Wisconsin Examiner “Due to the extended timeline of the federal permit process, the Nemadji Trail Energy Center partners have requested that the [Wisconsin DNR] revoke the facility’s air permit.” “This is a timing issue. The window of time to construct and commission the facility allowed in the air permit is no longer achievable.” The future of the plant will remain a question until its owners decide whether or not to pursue new permits. Full Story