MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools district has been given more than $587 million dollars in state funding for the 2024-2025 academic school year. However, it’s about $8 million dollars short of what the district had estimated coming from the Department of Public Instruction.

MPS had received almost $50 million more last year than this year.

DPI Interim Communications Director Chris Bucher says the state withheld around $49.2 million dollars after MPS overpaid the state last year and that part of the change in funding this year was a change in the aid formula which accounts for, “districts’ prior year student counts, financial data and property values.”

MPS says that with the general aid funds it received it is “calculating additional changes related to the Special Needs Scholarship Program and is in the process of determining the final adjustment amount.” Last year, the district used 94% of its proposed 2023-2024 budget on classrooms directly.

With the funds now released, MPS must put together it’s amended budget and present it in front of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors on October 29th.