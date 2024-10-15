MILWAUKEE – After years of service, the leader of one of Milwaukee’s premier engineering and design firms is calling it a career.

GRAEF CEO John Kissinger is stepping down from his role as president in December. He’ll retire within the next two years. What will Kissinger do next?

“That’s a good question. I was thinking about doing radio (work),” Kissinger joked during an appearance on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Maybe I get up on a Wednesday and decide to play golf.”

GRAEF is a full-service engineering, planning, and design firm headquartered in downtown Milwaukee. Under Kissinger’s leadership, the firm moved to The Avenue in 2019, becoming the development’s first tenant. The firm’s move helped trigger the economic boom of Milwaukee’s Westown. While in the lead role, Kissinger helped GRAEF expand to ten offices nationwide.

Pat Kressin will become president and CEO of GRAEF in 2025, the company announced earlier this year.

“We’re working on some really cool projects,” Kressin told WTMJ. “We’ve got a lot of great projects on the books, and a few others we can’t talk about.”

