UPDATE at 3:30pm on October 14, 2024: A spokesman for Milwaukee Public Schools confirms that high school interscholastic boys varsity soccer games will continue at South Stadium, just days after a shooting at a youth flag football game left a man dead.

In a statement to WTMJ, MPS says:

“Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred on Saturday during a youth flag football game at South Stadium. Unfortunately, the issues of gun violence continue to plague our city and spill into everyday activities, including a children’s sporting event. Milwaukee Recreation provides numerous community events that are open to the public across the city throughout the year. These activities occur at various venues, including parks and outdoor facilities. MPS will conduct a thorough review of all practices to identify whether additional measures should be put into place. However, hard work will be needed at the community level to address the root causes of violence that lead to events like the one that tragically occurred on Saturday. MPS and Milwaukee Recreation serve all children in the city of Milwaukee and their immediate and long-term health and safety are of utmost importance. The district will offer support to any students or staff who request assistance following this event. We understand that there may be questions about this incident. Milwaukee Public Schools cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. The district is working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We offer our sincere condolences to everyone who has been affected by this incident.”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police confirm one man died from gunshot wounds after a youth flag football game.

The shooting happened Saturday, October 12, just after 1pm at MPS South Stadium near 11th and Windlake on Milwaukee’s south side. Police say a 47-year-old man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police originally took a 37 year old into custody, but they were eventually released after an investigation found they were not involved in the shooting.

Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez said in a statement that this was “an act of gun violence” and called for the city to “do better”. “The deadly violence in Milwaukee MUST stop,” he said. “We MUST be able to know and accept when we are wrong, and we MUST be able to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence”.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.