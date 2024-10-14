Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Viroqua: Local artist wins award for preserving and Teaching traditional arts.

We all have different ways to connect with our heritage. For Martha Buche, her connection to her Potawatomi heritage comes through art. Buche, who lives in Viroqua teaches traditional arts like basket making, quilling, beading and creating copper bowls with stone tools, in folk schools across the Midwest. She was recently recognized by Arts Midwest with a Midwest culture Bearers Award. The award is given to artists “whose work is rooted in cultural preservation and sharing knowledge with the next generation.” Buche told WPR that her connection to her heritage was rekindled while serving overseas in the military. “There is a very strong warrior culture in indigenous heritage, and so there are many indigenous peoples who (served) in the military,” Buche said. “There was an intertribal society that regularly met. I attended a meeting and just started asking questions.” After returning to the U.S. she attended regional Potawatomi pow wows and traditional art gatherings. She attended Lawrence University on Appleton and trained to create crafts with deeper ties to her family’s history. Full Story

Port Washington: Ozaukee and Washington County Drive-Thru Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26th.

Are you one of those people who flush or pour you unused prescription medicine down the drain? If so, stop it. Our water reclamation facilities aren’t designed to remove all the drugs so trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in lakes and rivers around the world. in an effort to combat this problem the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department in conjunction with other agencies are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26 at the Ozaukee Transit Center in Port Washington, as well as at locations in Mequon and West Bend from 10am-2pm. The event is designed to bring focus to the issue of prescription painkiller abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Controlled and non-controlled prescription and over the counter medications, ointments, inhalers and pet medications are among the items that will be accepted. No hazardous waste, needles or mercury thermometers as well as illegal drugs will be accepted. To find a location near you, visit doseofrealitywi.gov Full Story



Milwaukee: 6th Annual Love Without Violence Conference happening this week.

Domestic violence is a serious issue in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. In an effort to create a safe space for discussions around the complexities of relationships and the importance of nurturing love that is free from violence, the City of Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety is hosting a 3-day Love Without Violence Conference at Missing Peace Community Collective. The conference is dedicated to raising awareness about family and intimate partner violence while promoting healing, resilience, and community support. The conference is open to anyone who learn more about the impact of violence on families and relationships and has a desire to create a safer community. for more information and to register for this free event, visit milwaukee.gov/staysafe Full Story







