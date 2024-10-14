MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closing two park and rides after security and safety concerns.

WisDOT announces that effective Monday, October 21, they will close the park and ride lot at I-43/94 and Holt Avenue indefinitely. Also the northeast and parts of the southwest lots at I-43/94 and College Avenue lot will close soon afterwards. People had been using the park and ride lots as temporary housing, including cars, tents, and trailers.

DOT officials say that between July 1 and September 30 of this year, “Milwaukee city and county law enforcement responded to a combined 275 calls for service, a nearly 42% increase over the same time period in 2023. Officers are responding to increased reports of assault, theft and subjects with weapons. Other recently reported incidents causing law enforcement response include robbery, shots fired and drug overdoses. It has become clear that the current conditions are unsustainable.”

“We are concerned for the safety of those choosing to live in these lots, as well as for the safety of the surrounding community,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “The reported incidents happening inside of these encampments and nearby neighborhoods are unacceptable. We are dedicated to protecting the public, and in doing so, we must do what’s necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.”

State and county officials have helped more than 80 people staying in the lots find safe housing, with information about support provided by Milwaukee County Housing Services available at their website: https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/DHHS/Housing.

For riders on the Milwaukee County Transit System, WisDOT is working to assist those that park in the Holt Avenue lot and ride buses to their destination.

Holt Avenue Park and Ride will close October 21, 2024.

College Avenue Park and Ride northeast and portions of the southwest lot will close in late October 2024.

College Avenue Park and Ride Encampment from May 2024