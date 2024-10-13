BEAVER DAM, Wis. — One man is dead after a crash in Beaver Dam Saturday night.

Dodge County sheriff’s deputies arrived just after 8:30 p.m. on 10/12/24 to County Rd. G and Canary Rd. where a black 2009 Cadillac CTS had crashed into a private yard.

A 45-year-old man from Palmyra had run his vehicle off the roadway and continued into a private driveway, where he struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. He then continued in the private yard and crashed into a tree.

The man was the only occupant of the striking vehicle. Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died at the scene.

The car sustained significant front end damage. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.