MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police confirm one man died from gunshot wounds after a youth flag football game.

The shooting happened Saturday, October 12, just after 1pm at MPS South Stadium near 11th and Windlake on Milwaukee’s south side. Police say a 47-year-old man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police originally took a 37 year old into custody, but they were eventually released after an investigation found they were not involved in the shooting.

Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez said in a statement that this was “an act of gun violence” and called for the city to “do better”. “The deadly violence in Milwaukee MUST stop,” he said. “We MUST be able to know and accept when we are wrong, and we MUST be able to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence”.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.