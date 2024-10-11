UPDATE: Kal-El and Brianne were found safe, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Authorities are searching for missing 11-month-old Kal-El Lucijan Harris and his mother, Brianne. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, “Isiah Harris forcibly took 11-month-old Kal-El ” as the mother tried to intervene. Neither have been found since.

Kal-El is a Black male infant with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approx 20 lbs and a listed height of 2-foot-5. The only relevant vehicle known to authorities is a four-door sedan, but the make, model and license plate number/state are currently unavailable.

They were last seen on the 600-block of 8th St in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Isiah was wearing all-black clothing including a jacket the last time he was seen. He’s listed at 5-foot-9, 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair with half-inch waves. He is identifiable by a “Live, Life, EST” skull tattoo on his lower right arm, authorities say.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 1-844-947-2627.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

