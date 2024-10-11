MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Judicial Commission files a formal complaint against a Dane County judge for misconduct.

The Commission alleges that Judge Ellen Berz violated Wisconsin State Supreme Court rules to “preserve the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary” and “to treat those with whom they deal in an official capacity with patience, dignity and courtesy” while “performing judicial duties without bias or prejudice”.

The complaint refers to multiple instances when Judge Berz executed questionable judgment during court proceedings. The first incident from May 31, 2019 occurred when the judge responded with open sarcasm to the defendant in rescheduling his trial.

The second incident happened on December 13, 2021 when the judge directed a staff member to locate a defendant’s exact location for an arrest when she had the option for a bench warrant. The defendant was confirmed to be in the hospital at the time of his scheduled court proceeding. The judge then ordered the bailiff to leave the court to arrest the defendant; the bailiff refused; then she drove the defendant’s attorney toward the hospital to arrest the defendant when the attorney convinced her to return to the court.

The Commission is requesting that the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals create a three-judge panel to review the complaint and make a recommendation for discipline. Under state law, that could include removal from the bench. The Commission is requesting a response within 45 days.