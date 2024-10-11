MILWAUKEE — The smell of gas in the air will dissipate after a leak at Marquette University this morning.

Marquette Police first reported the leak on X/Twitter around 7:45am this morning at 17th and Clybourn near the southern part of campus. A construction crew working in the area hit the gas line.

URGENT MU SAFETY ALERT: GAS LEAK: Due to Gas Leak at 17th and Clybourn, South Campus is closed. Evacuate area. Updates sent as necessary. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) October 11, 2024

We Energies confirmed that their crews arrived and were able to stop the leak by 8am. They are continuing to make repairs.

URGENT MU SAFETY ALERT: ALL CLEAR: All buildings & areas of campus can be occupied as normal. Gas leak on campus has been resolved. Info sent to your MU email. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) October 11, 2024

Marquette posted an all-clear at 8:34am, but did note that the smell of gas might still linger in the air for a little bit. No one was injured during the leak.